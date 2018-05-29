COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Astrodome becomes Texas landmark with unveiling of historical marker at NRG Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video shows the unveiling of a Texas Historical Landmark Marker at the Astrodome on Tuesday afternoon. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astrodome is an official historic landmark.

The Harris County Historical Commission dedicated a new Texas State Historical Marker for the Astrodome on Tuesday afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Timeline: Astrodome then 'til now
EMBED More News Videos

Astrodome to receive Texas Historical Marker



The application was completed by the Heritage Society Program Director Mike Vance and Mike Acosta, the Houston Astros' team historian. The two are longtime researchers of sports history and have worked for several years to help preserve the iconic Astrodome.

The marker makes the building a recorded Texas Historic Landmark, which is judged by the state to be both historically and architecturally significant.

The Astrodome is also designated as a State Antiquities Landmark and is part of the National Register of Historic Places.

RELATED: Top 8 memories inside the Astrodome
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Sports Association film about construction of Astrodome

PHOTOS: Inside look at what's left in the Astrodome

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsastrodomesportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News