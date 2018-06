EMBED >More News Videos Clear water spotted on Galveston beach this Memorial Day

Hundreds of Galveston beach-goers were left in shock when they showed up to the island this Memorial Day.Crystal clear blue water washed up on the shores of Galveston beach, exciting many people.The water is known to be muddy at times or filled with sediment. But for now, things are much different.Galveston beach patrol Peter Davis said the reason that the water is clear is because the current changed from east to west, so there's no mud and sediment being dumped into the beaches."When it comes the other way, we've got a couple of rivers that dump sediment in there," Peter Davis, Galveston Island Beach Control chief, said.But, even when the water is murky, it's not necessarily dirty."It's not unhealthy, it's not unsafe, or anything like that. It's just brown colored because of that sediment from the rivers," Davis added.Even with clear water spotted at some beaches, families are still advised to pay attention and stay away from water where there is an advisory, because you can get sick.Anytime you head to a beach along the Texas Gulf you should check the water conditions.The state's General Land Office operates a website at TexasBeachWatch.com , with an easy-to-read map.