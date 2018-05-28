1 man arrested, another at large after attempted break-in at Galleria

Police say 2 men tried to break into the Galleria overnight (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police arrested one man and are searching for another after an attempted break-in at the Galleria mall Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said an officer working security spotted two men attempting to break in the mall around 1:30 a.m.

The officer reportedly yelled at the two men, who then took off on foot.

According to police, the two suspects headed towards the 610 West Loop, but authorities were able to catch one suspect hiding in the bushes near Dillard's department store.

Police say the other suspect is still on the run.
