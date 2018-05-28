SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Win or go home in Game 7

Here's what you need to know about Monday night's must-win Game 7 for the Rockets.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a must-win situation Monday night for the Houston Rockets who will advance to the finals for the first time since 1995 if they beat the Golden State Warriors.

ON TO GAME 7: Rockets unable to keep first-half lead, lose 115-86 to Warriors in Game 6

Rockets shooting guard Gerald Green says the team is going to need the fans' support at Toyota Center.

"We need them to be the loudest they've ever been. We need them to be so hoarse at the end of the game from screaming, that everybody loses their voices. That's how loud we need them to be at Game 7," Green said.

Gerald Green reacts to the Rockets' Game 6 loss to Warriors.



The Rockets are expected to announce at game-time whether they'll have Chris Paul's help on the court.

Paul injured his right hamstring in the final minutes of Game 5, forcing him to miss the Rockets' Game 6 loss.

Rockets' Chris Paul likely a game-time decision for Monday's Game 7

Fun facts about Chris Paul.



If you get to the game early, you'll be able to enjoy happy hour.

That's where you can get $5 beers, $2 sodas, $2 popcorn and $2 hot dogs. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Houston rapper Slim Thug will headline the Lift-Off Party, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling wants to know how are you showing your Houston Rockets pride?

