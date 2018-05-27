SPORTS

Texans' Tyrann Mathieu talks heat awareness in campaign for PETA

Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu talks heat awareness in campaign for PETA. (KTRK)

Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu is featured in a new ad for PETA.

The animal rights organization used Mathieu to show what happens when you leave a dog in a car on a hot day.

In the video, Mathieu was recorded drenching in sweat and fanning himself as temperatures crawled up to 120 degrees.

"If you're going to make a dog part of your family, then make him part of your family," Mathieu said in the video. "I seriously couldn't imagine leaving my dog in a car like this."

According to PETA, on a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 100 degrees in minutes.
