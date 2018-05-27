President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Houston

President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a fundraiser in Houston on Thursday, May 31, sources say.The fundraiser is said to benefit Senate Republicans in Texas.The president is scheduled to attend a luncheon in Houston for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is the Senate GOP's campaign arm, according to the invitation. Contribution levels range from $5,000 per person to $100,000 per couple, the invitation says.Representatives for the NRSC and the White House did not immediately comment.Following the Houston luncheon, President Trump will head out to Dallas.