President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Houston

A look back at President Trump and former President Nixon's night in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas --
President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a fundraiser in Houston on Thursday, May 31, sources say.

The fundraiser is said to benefit Senate Republicans in Texas.

The president is scheduled to attend a luncheon in Houston for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is the Senate GOP's campaign arm, according to the invitation. Contribution levels range from $5,000 per person to $100,000 per couple, the invitation says.

Representatives for the NRSC and the White House did not immediately comment.

Following the Houston luncheon, President Trump will head out to Dallas.
