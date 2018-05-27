WEATHER

Beachgoers warned of high rip currents ahead of Alberto

EMBED </>More Videos

Beachgoers in Florida are being warned about rip currents associated with Alberto. (KTRK)

PENSACOLA, Florida (KTRK) --
As Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to head toward the Gulf Coast, officials are warning beachgoers of the dangers of rip currents.

At Pensacola Beach, a yellow flag was spotted flying over the sand, reported WEAR-TV .

Those at the beach are making the most of the Memorial Day Weekend.

"There is a strong possibility that surf could start to increase, and there is a possibility that we might be flying a red flag," said Escambia County Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood.

Greenwood warned beachgoers to pay attention to the flags. They can go from yellow to red at any time.

When asked about a "plan B", one beachgoer said, "stay inside, maybe just go to the movies."

The storm is expected to make landfall along the coast of the Florida panhandle sometime Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbeachesrip currentu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: A few chances for rain showers this week
National Weather Service issues rip current warning for Galveston
Keeping your pets safe during hot weather
Why most of the Texas Gulf Coast flooded, except for Houston
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News