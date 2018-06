Beachgoers warned of high rip currents ahead of Alberto

As Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to head toward the Gulf Coast, officials are warning beachgoers of the dangers of rip currents.At Pensacola Beach, a yellow flag was spotted flying over the sand, reported WEAR-TV Those at the beach are making the most of the Memorial Day Weekend."There is a strong possibility that surf could start to increase, and there is a possibility that we might be flying a red flag," said Escambia County Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood.Greenwood warned beachgoers to pay attention to the flags. They can go from yellow to red at any time.When asked about a "plan B", one beachgoer said, "stay inside, maybe just go to the movies."The storm is expected to make landfall along the coast of the Florida panhandle sometime Monday.