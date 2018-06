A 4-year-old boy left everyone in tears after his mom surprised him on his graduation day.John Savarese was brought on stage by his teachers to receive a special award.The award, to his surprise, was his mom, Air Force Sgt. Mariana Chapman.All of the teachers and parents were filled with tears as John ran and fell into his mothers arms.Chapman has been stationed in South Korea since before Christmas. The two will celebrate John's 5th birthday.