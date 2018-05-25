United Airlines flight from Sacramento lands at Bush Airport after hazmat situation on board

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines flight from Sacramento lands at Bush Airport after hazmat situation on board.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Passengers on board a United Airlines flight bound for Houston had a scary night after being quarantined upon landing.

United flight 2087 arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport's Terminal D from Sacramento, California on Friday evening.

As the flight landed, the travelers were told a potentially toxic substance exploded from a bottle or vial. Passengers were also told they would be okay.

Passengers captured the scene on their cell phones. Exclusive video shows at least 10 fire engines and emergency vehicles and multiple first responders at the scene as passengers were placed inside a bus.

One person was questioned by police upon landing, according to United.

The airline issued this statement to Eyewitness News:
"United flight 2087 arrived safely to Houston from Sacramento and was held in a remote location while hazmat reviewed a spilled liquid. Customers were bussed to the terminal and one customer was questioned by police."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hazmatUnited Airlinesu.s. & worldchemical spillflight emergencyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News