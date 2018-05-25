Passengers on board a United Airlines flight bound for Houston had a scary night after being quarantined upon landing.United flight 2087 arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport's Terminal D from Sacramento, California on Friday evening.As the flight landed, the travelers were told a potentially toxic substance exploded from a bottle or vial. Passengers were also told they would be okay.Passengers captured the scene on their cell phones. Exclusive video shows at least 10 fire engines and emergency vehicles and multiple first responders at the scene as passengers were placed inside a bus.One person was questioned by police upon landing, according to United.