🚨 VIEWING PARTY UPDATE 🚨

Tonight's event has sold out. See you when doors open at 7pm. Go Rockets! #RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/z960ZoUtTc — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 26, 2018

Join us @ToyotaCenter to watch GAME 6!



Doors Open at 7



General admission tickets are $10, ALL proceeds go to the Santa Fe Strong Fund.



More info: https://t.co/IDJWZoqBtZ pic.twitter.com/8Bas6AznfM — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

The Rockets hope to fill Toyota Center with members of Red Nation on Saturday as the team is on the brink of advancing to the NBA Finals.The team is opening the downtown Houston arena for a Game 6 watch party. Doors are open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. start.Each general admission ticket was $10, and proceeds from sales will go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.The Rockets announced that the watch party sold out Saturday afternoon. Officials said 10,000 tickets were sold and raised $100,000 for the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.Rockets fans will be able to watch the team "run as one" in Oakland on the Toyota Center scoreboard.The team also announced that hometown acts Lil' Flip, ESG, and Puntin will perform live during the watch party.Concessions will be available for purchase, and the neighboring Toyota Tundra Parking Garage will be open for free parking.The Rockets enter Game 6 with the 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Finals and the chance to clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995.