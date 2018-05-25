SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe High School students form 'Hearts United' to help their grieving community

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Fe relief efforts getting boost from Dynamo (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of Santa Fe High School students are teaming up with a local sports team to try and make something positive out of the deadly shooting.

A week after a school shooting left 10 dead, the emotions are still raw for those who lived it.

"It's hard," student Madison McCaskill said. "Day-by-day, we're taking it. All my friends are really helping me."

Soon, it won't just be a few friends giving each other support.

A few Santa Fe seniors are looking to help as many as they can.

"Someone has to change," student Katie Oldham said. "Someone has to do it. Someone has to make a call to action. If I don't do it, who will?"

The call of action is known as "Hearts United," an organization formed by these Santa Fe students which is aimed to help those affected by tragedy.

"No matter what political statuses," student Annabelle O'Day said. "No matter what ethnicity. No matter what type of person you are, you can get behind a movement for love and kindness."

It's an organization getting a kick-start from the Dynamo.

More than five years ago, front office members traveled to Connecticut following the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

The group hosted soccer night in Newtown.

This is why the club created the Santa Fe's organization logo, helped the teens form a nonprofit and are allowing them to speak at Friday's game.

"We never wanted him to come into our school and do those terrible things," O'Day said. "We are taking something out of it. We are taking something positive from it."

The teens are also hosting an event Monday.

It's a place where people can come get food, play games, help the teen's organization financially.

The event will take place Monday, May 28 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joe Tambrella Park next to the Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe.

The goal isn't to end Monday. The teens want to form community chapters, and get schools therapy dogs.

Most importantly, they want to spread a message to prevent images like this from happening again.

"If you're hurting," O'Day said. "If you're feeling alone. Tell somebody. If you feel like you need something. Tell somebody. Tell us. We're there with you."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHouston DynamoSanta Fe High School shootingHoustonSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News