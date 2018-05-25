Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge in Kansas; stepmother arrested

WICHITA, Kansas --
The body of Lucas Hernandez, a 5-year-old boy who had been missing for months, was found under a bridge in Kansas. His stepmother was arrested.

Officials said Lucas' body had been under the bridge, located east of Sedgwick, Kan., for a significant amount of time. KAKE reports the remains were identified by the boy's grandmother.

Lucas was reported missing by Emily Glass, his stepmother, back in February. After his disappearance, neighbors and relatives said they thought the boy was being abused.

Glass was arrested in February on child endangerment charges related to her 1-year-old daughter. She was acquitted in May. On Thursday, Glass was arrested for interference with law enforcement related to the case.

Lucas' father, Jonathan Hernandez, was arrested May 10 for an unrelated battery case.
