Rockets in 60 seconds: Chris Paul ruled out for Game 6

Here's what you need to know about the Houston Rockets series in 60 seconds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will be out for Game 6 after suffering a hamstring injury Thursday night.

He was injured late in Game 5 as the Rockets took the series lead over the Golden State Warriors, defeating them 98 - 94.

The Rockets will now have to try to clinch the series without him Saturday night in Oakland.
COACH MIKE D'ANTONI REACTS
TRUE GRIT: Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says Game 5 won't go down as a classic, but should go down as a "hard fought win."

JAMES HARDEN
"We've just got to be better," Harden said about the Santa Fe shooting tragedy.

READY FOR GAME 6: "We're going to go out and shoot our shots, and if they fall, they fall, that's even better," Harden said.

ERIC GORDON
Eric Gordon says the Rocket's Game 5 win came down to chemistry.



Game 5 was also special as the players focused on Santa Fe.

There was a moment of silence for the shooting victims before the school's choir sang the National Anthem.

The senior class had seats to the game, courtesy of the Rockets.

WIN FOR SANTA FE: Houston Rockets grind out Game 5
Houston Rockets playoff run helps lift grief-stricken Santa Fe

How the Rockets honored shooting victims in Game 5
On Thursday, the Houston Rockets unveiled a jersey patch players will wear in honor of the Santa Fe High School community.



The game may be in California, but you can still catch the action surrounded by fellow Rockets fans.

A viewing party will be held at Toyota Center on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10. All the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

