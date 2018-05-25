SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston grinds out win 98-94 in Game 5

The Houston Rockets won a 'hard fought game' to lead the Western Conference Finals 3-2 on Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will miss Game 6 Saturday night in Oakland after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Paul was hurt in Game 5 where the Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 98-94 Thursday night.

'They now lead 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals.

Players say Game 5 was more than just a game following an emotional tribute to the Santa Fe High School shooting victims.

"What those kids had to go through, we can only imagine how devastated they were and just to be in that position," James Harden said. "So we want to come out and give them light. Put smiles on their face and clear their minds a little bit."

On Thursday night, we've learned a watch party for Game 6 will raise proceeds for the Santa Fe Strong Fund. That's $10 for general admission at the Toyota Center on Saturday.

COACH MIKE D'ANTONI REACTS
TRUE GRIT: Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says Game 5 won't go down as a classic, but should go down as a "hard fought win."

JAMES HARDEN
"We've just got to be better," Harden said about the Santa Fe shooting tragedy.

READY FOR GAME 6: "We're going to go out and shoot our shots, and if they fall, they fall, that's even better," Harden said.

ERIC GORDON
Eric Gordon says the Rocket's Game 5 win came down to chemistry.

WIN FOR SANTA FE: Houston Rockets grind out Game 5
Houston Rockets playoff run helps lift grief-stricken Santa Fe

How the Rockets honored shooting victims in Game 5
On Thursday, the Houston Rockets unveiled a jersey patch players will wear in honor of the Santa Fe High School community.

