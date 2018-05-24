Deputies arrest wrong-way driver on Hardy Toll Road

A woman was handcuffed and taken into custody after she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Hardy Toll Road.A caller reported seeing a female driver going the wrong way on the Richey Road exit ramp.A short time later, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office stopped the driver near Rankin.A wrecker was brought to the scene to remove the vehicle, and a woman was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol unit.There's no immediate word on what charges she may face.