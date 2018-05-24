Woman accused of unwanted sexual advances on cable guy

EMBED </>More Videos

Mildred Newsome is accused of making unwanted advances toward a cable technician. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman is accused of making unwanted advances on the cable guy.

Mildred Newsome, 47, is facing charges and Fayetteville Police have a message for anyone else who may find themselves in an uncomfortable sexual situation.

Newsome is accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a cable technician.

Fayetteville police said the sexual acts were performed without his consent. The technician left the job and reported Newsome right away.

"That's the point you need to remove yourself from the situation and partner up with someone," said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Darwyn Hudson. "Let someone know that this situation has gotten to a place where it's out of your hands, out of your control."

Newsome is facing several charges, including sexual battery and second-degree forced sexual offense.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimessexual misconductbatteryu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News