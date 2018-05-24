SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Preparing for crisis: Gun range offers teachers free active shooter training

EMBED </>More Videos

More teachers and police officers are signing up for trauma first aid in the wake of the shooting at Santa Fe High School. (KTRK)

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, a gun range is offering area teachers and staff free active shooter and trauma first aid training.

The course at the Arms Room Indoor Range and Firearms Retail Store in Dickinson shows teachers what to do if there is an active shooter on campus, but it also shows them how to do trauma first aid.

Teachers learn how to stop bleeding from gunshot wounds or serious car crashes as well as how to turn over a trauma patient and make a tourniquet out of classroom supplies.

The life-saving information is something teachers say can help them get through a crisis.

"I was very interested in the trauma portion because I have a 5-year-old and I teach, so if there is a situation, I need to be able to think with a level head," said Pasadena ISD teacher Carol Waters.

Teachers also say they want to be able to save the life of a student should the need arise.

"It's a reality, and you have to be prepared for any kind of situation. There is no excuse not to be prepared, and as soon as I found out this class opened up on Monday, I signed up," said Pasadena ISD teacher Cindy Barcenas.

The Arms Room Indoor Range says it plans to have the same class on May 31 and again on June 6.

You can sign up on the Arms Room's website.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingtraining tipsstudent safetySanta FeDickinson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News