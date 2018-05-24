It is the first new flavor for Froot Loops in a decade.The new flavor is wild berry. Kellogg's says it's a new, fruitier flavor.The berry-flavored bit will come in the form of a purple star that will be added to Froot Loops red, blue, and green rings.The new flavor comes at a time when U.S. cereal sales are on the decline.They have have dropped nine percent in the past five years. A research firm predicts they will drop another five percent during the next five years.Experts say people are increasingly exchanging sugary cereals for healthier options like yogurt or protein and fruit bars.