A freshman student at Crosby High School is reaching out to law enforcement to say thanks.In the days following the, campuses across the Houston area have seen an increase in police activity.On Wednesday, one student decided to show their gratitude by telling deputy constables in a letter that in spite of fear after the shooting, their presence on campus is a welcome sight.The letter commends Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables for the job they are doing to protect students and teachers, and even thanks them for smiling.