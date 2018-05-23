SOCIETY

Crosby High School freshman pens thank you letter to law enforcement

THANK YOU: A Crosby High School student is doing their part to thank law enforcement after a week of threats following the Santa Fe High School shooting. (KTRK)

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A freshman student at Crosby High School is reaching out to law enforcement to say thanks.

In the days following the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, campuses across the Houston area have seen an increase in police activity.

On Wednesday, one student decided to show their gratitude by telling deputy constables in a letter that in spite of fear after the shooting, their presence on campus is a welcome sight.

The letter commends Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables for the job they are doing to protect students and teachers, and even thanks them for smiling.
