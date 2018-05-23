SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Rockets look forward to locking up series lead on home turf

What you need to know heading into Game 5 of the Rockets-Warriors series.

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets will try to take the series lead over the Golden State Warriors when they return to the Bayou City for Game 5 Thursday night.

James Harden and Chris Paul helped the Rockets to a 95-92 victory in Oakland Tuesday night, tying the series at two games apiece.
Scenes from Rockets-Warriors Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals



Paul put a call out to Houstonians, letting them know the team needs their support.

"The city of Houston, we're going to need you. We're going to need you in Game 5," Paul said after the game.

"This game was very very important," said Rockets guard Eric Gordon. "You don't want to go home down 3-1, so we took care of business and now it's just an even series."

ERIC GORDON
After the Rockets' Game 4 win, Eric Gordon talks about being prideful in Game 5 especially with Santa Fe students in attendance.



Fans are eager to see the Rockets back home protecting their territory against the defending champions.

"They have it in them and they can take it all. The Houston Astros took it on last year and the Rockets, this is their time," one fan told ABC13.

Even Deshaun Watson is pumped for the Rockets. He tweeted a picture of himself dressed as James Harden.



Although fans and the players are excited about the momentum heading into Game 5, the team says it has not forgotten about Santa Fe.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is offering seniors at Santa Fe High School tickets to Game 5.

"Just to break the monotony to have them at the game," said Fertitta. "I hate for their last moment at the high school to be what it was. And so, just a little something we can do. And gosh, it's basically nothing but anything we can do. We want to do."

SANTA FE STRONG: Houston Rockets stand by grieving community

Tilman Fertitta talks about Santa Fe HS seniors after shooting



The Rockets also plan to show a video tribute in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of Friday's mass shooting.

Game 5 is Thursday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

TREVOR ARIZA
After the Rockets took Game 4 at Golden State, Trevor Ariza explained it's a new series heading into Game 5.

After taking Game 4 in Oakland, Rockets forward Trevor Ariza says he's hoping they can bring joy to Santa Fe students during Game 5.

P.J. TUCKER
After the Rockets' win at Golden State in Game 4, P.J. Tucker talks about what changed between Game 3 and their win on Tuesday.

CLINT CAPELA
After taking Game 4 in Oakland, Rockets center Clint Capela talks about the team's defensive discipline down the wire of the win.

