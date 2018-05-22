SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Body of slain Santa Fe High School exchange student arrives in Pakistan

The body of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Sabika Sheikh has arrived at her home in Karachi, Pakistan. (KTRK)

KARACHI, Pakistan (KTRK) --
A large crowd was there as the body of Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh arrived in her native country early Wednesday morning.

Sheikh was among 10 people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday.

New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows the moment the ambulance was opened containing her body. Her body arrived just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in Pakistan.

A group of men lifted the casket containing Sheikh's body out of the vehicle before taking it inside of a building.

Thousands gather for memorial of exchange student from Pakistan killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Thousands gather for memorial of exchange student from Pakistan killed in Santa Fe HS shooting

Exchange student from Pakistan among 8 students killed in Santa Fe High School shooting
Exchange student from Pakistan among eight students killed in Santa Fe High School shooting.

