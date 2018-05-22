KARACHI, Pakistan (KTRK) --A large crowd was there as the body of Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh arrived in her native country early Wednesday morning.
Sheikh was among 10 people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday.
New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows the moment the ambulance was opened containing her body. Her body arrived just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in Pakistan.
A group of men lifted the casket containing Sheikh's body out of the vehicle before taking it inside of a building.
