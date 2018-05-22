SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

What's next after Santa Fe: Gov. Abbott to hold talks on school safety

Gov. Greg Abbott kicking off 3-day roundtable discussion on school safety. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Governor Greg Abbott will kick off the first of three roundtable discussions today on school safety following the deadly shooting in Santa Fe.

But some teachers aren't waiting for those meetings to get the conversation started on keeping students safe.

At Pearland High School, teachers came up with the idea of jamming the chair leg in between the door and the handle. In a video demonstrating the tactic, it appears to stop someone in the hallway from getting inside the classroom.

Teacher Taylor Marie Tidwell says she was talking with a co-worker about ways to secure a classroom without having to step outside when she came up with the move.

Pearland teachers test out possible new way to secure classrooms better in the event of an active shooter.



The roundtable discussions the governor is holding in Austin will include teachers and staff from around the state, not just Santa Fe.

Parents, lawmakers, students, law enforcement and mental health experts are invited to participate as well.

The focus will be gun legislation and what needs to change.

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting



ABC13 anchor and reporter Tom Abrahams will be in Austin covering the discussions today, Wednesday and Thursday.

RELATED: Houston area school districts to increase security measures after Santa Fe HS shooting

