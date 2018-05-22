EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3506487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A survivor wounded in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting received a visit from J.J. Watt.

Thank you thank you @JJWatt for coming to see Sarah today. Even though she is not allowed to talk to much she has this huge smile on her face and keeps rambling on about you! You made her feel so special today it means so much to see that beautiful smile on her face! ❤️ — Bri 💗 (@briannahuuston) May 21, 2018

Victims injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School received a special visitor at the hospital.Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt visited with survivors of the shooting Monday and stopped to take photos with nurses who have been working to care for the wounded.One of the students injured in the shooting was Clay Horn. Horn was shot twice by a gunman who opened fire, killing eight students and two teachers in an art classroom on Friday.Horn could have more surgery Tuesday.Watt announced he would pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.