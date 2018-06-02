SOCIETY

MAKE A SPLASH: Houston opens its city pools

If you're looking for some family fun or a way to cool off from this heat, hit the pool! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for some family fun or a way to cool off from this heat, hit the pool!

The City of Houston has opened its 37 pools and 29 splash pads.

Anyone wanting to take a dip can enjoy the pools until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The regular summer schedule begins June 2, with pools open 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The mayor also announced a new partnership between Houston police and the Houston Parks & Recreation Department.

The new program will provide opportunities for Houston youth to stay active and engaged.
