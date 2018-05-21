SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Mother of Santa Fe High School shooting victim: "Know what your kid is doing"

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting victim's mother has strong words on parenting (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
When gunfire erupted at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, lives were forever changed. Sophomore baseball player Rome Shubert said the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks. As Rome ran for his life, he later realized he'd been wounded.

"I was running and looked down and noticed there was blood on my shirt. I thought it was somebody else's but somebody told me I was actually shot in the back of the head," he recalled.

Rome was incredibly lucky. He was shot in the back of the head, but miraculously escaped major injury.

Despite his injury, the day after the shooting, Rome got back on the baseball field - with the initials of the victims on his arm.

"Just to show there's some light on this, kind of bring everybody up," he said. "Just give a little feeling of hope. I wanted to be out there with all my friends and show them I'm still here."

As the community struggles for answers, Rome's mother, Shari Shubert, had some strong words in the wake of the tragedy.

When asked if she ever thought this could happen here, she responded, "Sadly, I did. ... I feel like it's a pattern with these shootings, and nothing has changed after each one. The shooting happens, our thoughts and prayers are with you, we debate gun control, then we're numb and it goes away and there's another shooting."

Shari expressed the need to address mental illness and being there for one another, while "not ignoring those who seem like they need help."

During a live interview on 'Good Morning America,' Shari pressed on with the need for hands-on parenting.

"Know what your kid is doing. I know what my kid is doing," she said. "He is accounted for at all times. He has friends because I took him to parties and I did things with him. We know who he is and what he is about. I know what he is posting on social media. I know what Rome is doing. I am invested in Rome. Parenting is priority."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
communitySanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
Related
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News