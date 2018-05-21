SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Something needs to change:' Gov. Abbott plans roundtable discussions in wake of Santa Fe shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the killings of eight students and two teachers by calling for a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the killings of eight students and two teachers by calling for a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin. He said something needs to change and he wants open, frank discussions about gun violence and solutions.

"They do include providing more resources to schools to have safety personnel that are needed to respond, but also what you might call hardening of schools, " Gov. Abbott said the day of the shooting, which killed 10 and wounded 13 more.

One of the participants in Tuesday's session is Lt. Gov Dan Patrick. On Sunday, he mentioned school building security and its need for improvement.

"We've done a good job since 9/11 of protecting government buildings, and airports, and private buildings," said the Lt. Governor during an interview on ABC's This Week. "But we have not done anything to harden the target at our schools."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is not on Tuesday's list of roundtable attendees, did speak emotionally today about gun violence in schools. He said he wants more funding for security, but that is only a start.

"From my point of view, I am all talked out," said Mayor Turner. "This didn't just happen in Santa Fe. This happened time, and time, and time again."

We know in the wake of the Santa Fe shootings on Friday, numbers of southeast Texas districts have changed their security protocols, limiting backpacks or hoodies. In Santa Fe, looking forward takes an even more hopeful approach.

"We are certainly willing to participate, and hope that can bring a positive outcome for our students and our educators in the future," said Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall.

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News