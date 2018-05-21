U.S. & WORLD

2 women speak Spanish in Montana, get questioned, detained by Border Patrol

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent questioned two women for speaking Spanish in line at a gas station in Montana. (Ana Suda)

HAVRE, Montana --
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent questioned two women for speaking Spanish in line at a gas station in Montana.

The women, who are U.S. citizens, were asked for identification in the town of Havre on Wednesday.

Ana Suda tells KTVH-TV when she asked why he wanted to see their IDs, she recorded the agent on video telling her he saw they were speaking Spanish, "which is very unheard of up here."

Suda says the officer detained them for about 35 minutes.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection says border agents have "broad law enforcement authorities" and can question individuals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyborder patrolrace relationsu.s. & worldhispanicMontana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Orlando International Airport to scan faces of US citizens
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News