Student arrested after threat made against La Marque High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Several school districts in Houston and the surrounding areas are stepping up patrols through the end of the school year.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas City ISD officials confirm a La Marque High School student was arrested Monday following a threat.

The student reportedly sent a text message asking for someone to bring a weapon to him at school.

School district officials viewed this is as an indirect threat to the campus security. While no gun was on campus, the student was arrested and charges are expected to be filed.

In a statement, Texas City ISD thanked students. "We appreciate the quick action of students for reporting what they knew of and saw so that we can keep the campus safe."

Officials went on to caution that threats of any kind will be turned over to authorities. "TCISD will push to have anyone directly or indirectly threatening our schools punished to the fullest extent of the law. All threats will be taken seriously."

An investigation is underway.

No one was injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsstudent arrestedLa Marque
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News