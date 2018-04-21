Sugar Land has become a mountain biker's paradise with several dozen miles of hike and bike trails for families to enjoy.The Justin Petersen Brindley Trail in Sugar Land Park is just one of the many hike and bike trails in Sugar Land making it a popular destination for beginner, intermediate and even advanced riders.The unsung heroes of the Sugar Land mountain bike community are the volunteers who spend several hours a week to keep the trails safe and maintained."It does take a bit of recruiting and public awareness to get volunteers to come out," said Sugar Land resident Jason Wipf. "We've created a large network so that at any given time we have help.""This is the closest thing we have to mountains here in Houston so we make the most of it," said volunteer Trey Jung.