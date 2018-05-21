DASHCAM VIDEO

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable issues himself ticket for running red light

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers react after video shows Pct. 4 Constable pulled over for running red light. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman recently found himself on the other side of the cameras, recorded during a traffic stop by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy. And now, the constable has given himself a ticket.

The video, obtained by Eyewitness News in an open records request, shows that on May 8 at 7:33 a.m., a deputy in a marked vehicle was driving westbound on Louetta approaching TC Jester. The light turns red, but three vehicles make a left turn after the light changed colors.
EMBED More News Videos

'I'M TRYING TO WORK': New video shows what happened when a Harris County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.



The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the last vehicle to turn left, a black truck being driven by Constable Herman, who was in uniform.

The camera captures Constable Herman getting out of his truck, then walking back towards the patrol car. At that point, the deputy's body camera picks up the conversation:

Deputy: I'm sorry what did you say, constable?
Herman: I said are you going to get out and approach my car or are we going to sit here all day?
Deputy: Well, I'm trying to safely conduct my traffic stop, sir. I'm going to run your plate, make sure your vehicle is not stolen. You know all that standard patrol procedures, right, constable?
Herman: No, I didn't know there was a standard, but I guess there is.
Constable Herman then mentions he turned on his strobe lights and he was trying to work, as the deputy continues his traffic stop.
Deputy: I need your license please, and your proof of insurance.
Herman: Are you serious?
Deputy: You just ran a red light right in front of me!
Herman: I didn't run a red light.
Deputy: It's on camera.
Herman: If I did, I certainly didn't mean to.

FULL VIDEO: Deputy stops constable after running red light
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows what happened when a Harris County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.



The deputy released the Constable with a warning, which is within the deputy's discretion.

"On the day of the incident while working for the citizens of Precinct 4, I was focused on a vehicle in front of me and did not realize I had run a red light until the next day when I saw the video. I and several other vehicles ran a red light. In law enforcement, we either win or learn. I have learned from this incident and will continue to fight crime in Precinct 4 with my team and our law enforcement partners," Constable Herman stated.

Constable Herman contacted the sheriff's office and asked if the deputy would like to issue him a traffic citation for the incident. Herman was told "no," that the deputy cleared the stop warning.

Instead, Constable Herman decided to issue himself a citation for running the red light. He pled no contest and paid the fine.

"I do not want to be known as the Constable who got away with running a red light. My office issues thousands of traffic citations yearly keeping our citizens safe and, after reviewing the video I realized I did indeed run the light. As constable I am not above the law and should be held accountable," he wrote in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dashcam videoharris county sheriffs officeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DASHCAM VIDEO
Woman charged with DWI after driving the wrong way on I-45
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
La Porte officers save woman from top off Fred Hartman Bridge
Officer's dashcam captures near head-on crash with driver
Officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby
More dashcam video
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News