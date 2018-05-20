POLICE IMPERSONATOR

Teen charged with impersonating cop, stealing partially blind man's wallet in subway station

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a teen posed as a police officer and stole a man's wallet.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after authorities say he impersonated a police officer and stole from a 64-year-old man who is partially blind.

Police said the boy offered to help the man Monday at the 34th Street-Penn Station (A/C/E) in Midtown.

The suspect, saying he was a cop, led the victim into the subway, presumably to help him through the turnstile, according to police. That's when he went through his bag and took his wallet.

Security video showed the teen unzipping the man's backpack and taking out the wallet.

The victim's credit card was then charged $500 at a store near the incident. The video led to Sunday's arrest.

The teen was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

His name has not been released.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police impersonatorblindsubway crimerobberyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE IMPERSONATOR
Mom uses taco to distract armed police impersonator
Fake police officers arrested by the real ones
Men claim to be police, arrested after pulling over HPD officers
Authorities: Fake cop suspect had toy gun, Fentanyl
More police impersonator
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News