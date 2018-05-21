On average, 37 children die in hot cars each year in the United States, according to San Jose State University's Jan Null, a certified consulting meteorologist.
Children can die once their body temperature hits 107 degrees. The temperature inside a vehicle can rise nearly 20 degrees in 10 minutes.
According to authorities, cracking a window or parking in the shade isn't a sufficient safeguard.
According to safekids.org, you should A.C.T.
- A: Avoid heat stroke-related injury and death by never leaving your child alone in a car.
- C: Create reminders by putting something in the back of your car next to your child. You could also set a calendar reminder.
- T: Take action. If you see a child in the car, call 911 immediately.