FAMILY & PARENTING

Family affair: Mother and daughter serve same police department

EMBED </>More Videos

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it's mother and daughter on the beat, together. (KTRK)

MILLWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
In Wisconsin there is one police patrol unit like no other--a mother-daughter patrol unit.

For Sergeant Sheronda Grant of the Milwaukee Police Department, having your partner's back is important, especially when it's her mother, officer Sherri Porter.

When asked about what it's like to work side-by-side with her mother, Grant told WISN-TV, "I worry more about my mom than me."

Maybe at home, you do what mother tells you to do. However, when it comes to who listens to who in the field, daughter outranks mother.

"She outranks me and I respect that," said Porter.

"Only at work!" Grant exclaimed.

She continued, "Even then, not really because if she says something I'm still like 'OK, mom. Whatever you say.'"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyclovis police departmentu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News