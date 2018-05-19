Schools in one state may be required to display 'In God We Trust'

Require the display of the United States and North Carolina flags in each classroom, when available



Require the display of the national motto, "In God We Trust," and the State motto, "To Be Rather Than to Seem," in at least one prominent location of each school, such as an entry way, cafeteria, or other common area



Require that recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance be scheduled on a daily basis



Provide age-appropriate instruction on the meaning and historical origins of the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance

If a proposed bill in North Carolina passes, 'In God We Trust' will be required to be prominently displayed in that state's schools.That's what would be required under a bill proposed this week.These policies shall not compel any person to stand, salute the flag, or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. If flags are donated or are otherwise available, flags shall be displayed in each classroom.The bill was sponsored by four North Carolina Republican state house members.