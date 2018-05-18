SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting

Houston sports teams pause to reflect on Santa Fe shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the midst of the fallout of the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Houston professional sports teams and athletes are taking pause to send their thoughts to the impacted community.

Chris Paul, whose Houston Rockets are in the middle of a deep playoff run, was vocal about the mass shooting, saying that the postseason right now is taking a backseat to this tragedy.

"Our prayers go out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation," Paul said, adding the Rockets get a lot of support from the Santa Fe community.

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul expresses his thoughts for the people affected in the Santa Fe High School shooting.



Paul later tweeted, "We need to do better by our children. #BiggerThanBasketball"



The Rockets and the Fertitta family tweeted their thoughts for Santa Fe.



The Houston Astros, who begin a series at home Friday, said it will hold a moment of silence before the series-opening match. Texas flags at Minute Maid Park will also fly at half-staff "in support and memory of the victims and their families."

Houston Astros announce moment of silence before Friday night's game.

Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, and Lance McCullers Jr. express their sympathy for the victims and families impacted by the Santa Fe school shooting.



Astros players like Carlos Correa also expressed sympathy for the victims.



Manager A.J. Hinch expressed frustration over the latest school shooting in the U.S.

"It makes me sick," Hinch told reporters Friday. "Lives are being lost for no real, good reason. There's never a good reason."

Astros manager A.J. Hinch voices his frustation over the latest attack on a high school, this time closer to home in Santa Fe, TX.


The Houston Texans, in the midst of offseason workouts, said they are "saddened by the tragic events at Santa Fe High School." They paid tribute to emergency workers who responded to the tense tragedy.



The NFL team's captain J.J. Watt expressed his horror of the situation with a two-word tweet.

