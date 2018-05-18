Cooking With ABC13 - Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos from David Nuno
Ingredients:
1 lb fresh fish (Cod, Halibut)
Corn Tortillas
GOYA Chili Powder
GOYA Sazon
Red Onion
Cabbage (one red one green)
Cilantro
GOYA Lime Juice
GOYA Adobo
Sour Cream
GOYA Mayo
Instructions
For Fish Tacos
- Preheat grill or Teflon-coated skillet to medium high heat.
- Rinse and pat dry fish. In a small bowl, stir spices together (Sazon, Adobo, and Chili Powder) for fish rub. Sprinkle all sides of fish with the rub. Set aside.
- Grease the grill/pan well before placing fish on it. Turn heat to medium. Grill each side a few minutes, letting grill marks develop and use a metal spatula to flip. Cook until desired doneness and squeeze with a little lime juice.
- Then quickly grill the tortillas on the grill, brushing with olive oil if you prefer
For Cabbage Slaw
- Place the shredded cabbage in a medium bowl. Toss with the salt.
- Add the onions, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, olive oil and toss well. Adjust lime, salt and jalapeño- you want this to taste tangy and flavorful.
For Chipotle Mayo-Mexican Secret Sauce:
- Place all cup of mayo, cup of sour cream, 2 tsp of lime juice, a pinch of salt, 1 tsp of chili powder, 2 tsp Goya Chipotle Pepper sauce. Whisk until smooth.
