How 'Sky High' is raising millions for cancer research

Former beauty queen Brittany Hebert started Sky High, which has raised millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
She may be a small town girl, but Brittany Hebert is achieving big things.

The former beauty queen is the founder of Sky High, a non-profit organization that has raised millions for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.

Hebert's story is inspirational. She grew up on a farm in Abbeville, Louisiana, raising lambs and clay shooting with her dad. She later turned her clay shooting hobby into a way to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Hebert started the Sky High organization by organizing clay shooting tournaments across Louisiana and Texas.

For more information on Sky High, click here.
