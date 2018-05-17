HERO

Girl thanks firefighter who saved her life while on vacation

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston girl thanks firefighter who saved her (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston girl who nearly died on a Mexican vacation is thanking the hero who saved her.

Bethany Lloyd was choking in a restaurant in Cozumel last August.

Florida firefighter Robert Ramirez jumped in without thinking to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

On Tuesday, Ramirez was named his department's firefighter of the year.

While Bethany couldn't be there, she did send a message of gratitude.

"Thanks for being my very own hero, and may the Lord shower you with continued blessings. We love you Mr. Rob," Lloyd said in a video message.

Lloyd also hopes one day to meet her hero again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heromexicofirefightersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERO
On a big night for 'Panther,' Boseman honors real-life hero
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch rescues cyclist from muggers
9-year-old girl honored for saving classmate's life
Woman searches for man who saved her from submerged car
Boy dies after officer attempted to save him from drowning
More hero
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News