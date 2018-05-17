TRAVEL

King Buc-ee's! Gas station crowned highest-rated place to use restroom in the nation

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

In the quest for the cleanest restroom along the highway, there could be only one winner. The winner shouldn't come as a surprise to Texans and those who adore beaver nuggets and the massive selection of meals and snacks.

Buc-ees, the Texas-based gas station, was the nation's highest-rated gas station in a survey conducted by GasBuddy. Buc-ees also secured the title as best gas station in Texas.

READ MORE: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend

In GasBuddy's summer travel survey, 37 percent of drivers said one of their worst fears was being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.

Fear no more, Buc-ees and its immaculate restrooms are a match made in heaven.

You didn't think we would write a story about Buc-ee's and not mention food, did you?
EMBED More News Videos

The sheer number of snack and meal possibilities at Buc-ee's are endless.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelgas stationbathroomtexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Orlando International Airport to scan faces of US citizens
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Hard Rock installs giant guitar with giant mistake
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
George Strait says you should go to Rockport
More Travel
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News