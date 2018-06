EMBED >More News Videos The sheer number of snack and meal possibilities at Buc-ee's are endless.

In the quest for the cleanest restroom along the highway, there could be only one winner. The winner shouldn't come as a surprise to Texans and those who adore beaver nuggets and the massive selection of meals and snacks.Buc-ees, the Texas-based gas station, was the nation's highest-rated gas station in a survey conducted by GasBuddy . Buc-ees also secured the title as best gas station in Texas.In GasBuddy's summer travel survey, 37 percent of drivers said one of their worst fears was being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.Fear no more, Buc-ees and its immaculate restrooms are a match made in heaven.You didn't think we would write a story about Buc-ee's and not mention food, did you