BEAR

Determined bear with sweet tooth breaks into SUV to devour cupcakes

EMBED </>More Videos

A hungry bear breaks into SUV and devours the cupcakes left inside. (KTRK)

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Designer cupcakes were too much of a temptation for a black bear in New Jersey.

The cupcakes triggered an all-out search for a thief, but not the two-legged kind. The culprit turned out to be a black bear.

Christine Allen, owner of Mo'Pweeze Bakery, had left the sweet treats in her vehicle overnight for a morning delivery.

The family woke up at 2 a.m. to the sound of their dog barking and a crunching sound coming from their SUV parked in the front yard.

"(The bear) actually picked up a box and then found a spot, which was right by my bedroom window, which is where he was eating all 24 cupcakes," Allen said.

The bear left a trail of damage and paw prints. It's not the first time Allen's home has been targeted. Last month, the bear broke the fence trying to get in and out of the back yard. The following day, the bear returned and broke a basement door in order to get at the family's garbage.

According to News 12 New Jersey, the bear may have to be euthanized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscupcakesbearu.s. & worldNew Jersey
BEAR
Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car
Leap for joy! Bear jumps with boy at Nashville Zoo
Bear cools off in California family's pool
Family attacked by bear while camping
Bear euthanized after wandering into post office, making huge mess
More bear
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News