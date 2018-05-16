Big parole hearings to watch

EMBED </>More Videos

Who could be the next infamous Texas inmate to be released?

Now that Clara Harris has been released on parole, who will be the next infamous Texas inmate to hit the streets?

In 2004, Susan Wright was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing her husband 193 times and burying him in the backyard. She was denied parole June 12, 2014. However, she has been scheduled for a new parole hearing in July of 2020.

David Duvall West and Cynthia Campbell Ray killed Cynthia's parents while they slept in their River Oaks Mansion.

West was sentenced to life in 1985 and denied parole on May 18, 2016. His next parole date is May 2019.

Cynthia Ray was sentenced to life in 1987 and denied parole in December of 2015.
Her next schedule parole date is December 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdouble murderparoleHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News