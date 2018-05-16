SOCIETY

Justin's 88-year-old super-fan steals kiss in pre-concert meeting

EMBED </>More Videos

88-year-old super fan has a message for Justin Timberlake after meeting him at his show (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida --
Justin Timberlake spent Monday night bringing sexy back to Orlando, and one super-fan is still smitten.

She got a special meeting with the singer, a shout out from the stage, and she's 88 years old.

It all started with a viral video of 88-year-old Bette Maloney, known as "Nammie," being surprised by her family with tickets to see Justin.

This week, Nammie not only got to go to the concert, but Timberlake's manager arranged for a special meeting.

Not content to stop there, Nammie even asked for a kiss.

She asked the (married) superstar, "Do you think Jessica would mind if I kissed you on the cheek?"

Timberlake promised his super-fan that wife/actress Jessica Biel wouldn't mind, but he also promised not to tell.

Nammie may not stop glowing from the experience. She even scored an 'I love you' from the stage.

"I really enjoyed that show. It was fantastic," she said. "In the middle of the show, from the middle of the arena in front of all those people you said 'I love you.' And I just want to tell you that I love you, too!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyentertainmentjustin timberlake
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News