Naked man caught outside the Alamo pushing baby stroller

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the man was tackled after he was caught naked, pushing a stroller outside The Alamo. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
More than a million people go to the Alamo every year, but very few end their visit with a trip to jail.

Unbelievable surveillance video from May 6 shows a man pushing a stroller past a crowd, then sitting down and taking off his clothes.

The man then returns to the group of tourists in the plaza, running around naked while still pushing that stroller.

An Alamo ranger tackled the man and visitors helped to hold the man down.

The Texas General Land Office says while these incidents are rare, they do happen.

In the past, they've seen everything from a man riding a stick pony in his underwear to a group protesting circumcisions while wearing pants covered in fake blood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
naked mannaked in publicalamotexas newssurveillance videoSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News