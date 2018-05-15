BUSINESS

Buc-ee's heads to court for showdown with competitor over road-stop branding

Buc-ee's is suing several companies to protect its claim to certain road-stop branding. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Buc-ee's famous beaver mascot is at the center of a federal lawsuit which began Tuesday here in Houston.

Buc-ee's is suing San Antonio's Choke Canyon, claiming the competitor's alligator logo is too similar to their signature beaver mascot.

The federal case is one of a number of suits filed by Buc-ee's to establish a binding claim on certain aspects of its road-stop branding.

The lawyers for Choke Canyon claim Buc-ee's "believes it has the sole right to any smiling, cartoon animal logo."

Buc-ees sues competing travel operator

Buc-ee's sues Nebraska company over plans for "Bucky's" stores
Buc-ee's sues Nebraska company over plans for "Bucky's" stores.

