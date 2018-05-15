HPD investigating after man shot in the leg in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a bullet wound to the leg. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in northeast Houston.

Houston police say they received a call at about 7:45 p.m. of a person being shot in the leg at the 2800 block of Laura Koppe.

It is unknown if anyone has been arrested or the cause of the shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman injuredHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News