HPD investigating after man shot in the leg in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in northeast Houston.
Houston police say they received a call at about 7:45 p.m. of a person being shot in the leg at the 2800 block of Laura Koppe.
It is unknown if anyone has been arrested or the cause of the shooting.
Northeast officers are at a shooting at 2800 Laura Koppe. Adult male shot in the leg, also has a wound to the head. Investigation continues. 202 pic.twitter.com/zDhcyX8nHz— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2018