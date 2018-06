It's not the Royal Wedding, but a group of senior citizens took a trip back in time and attended their prom.Monday, council member Robert Gallegos hosted over 400 senior citizens at the fourth annual District 1 Senior Citizens Prom.Guest got the chance to enjoy brunch while dancing and catching up with friends. There was also a prom king and queen coronation.Councilman Gallegos said it is his honor to do something nice and special for Houston's senior citizens.