Man killed at Mother's Day cookout honoring stillborn daughter

A father and son are charged with murder after a shooting at a Mother's Day cookout. (WTVD)

HENDERSON, North Carolina --
A father and son are charged with murder after a shooting at a Mother's Day cookout in Henderson.

In an exclusive interview with ABC11, the woman who put on the party -- Tau Strong -- said it was a tribute to her daughter's memory.

Strong invited 25-year-old Jaylin Jones, the father of her child who was stillborn, to the cookout.

Her live-in boyfriend, 21-year-old Scottie Lee Bates II, and his father, 59-year-old Scottie Lee Bates, were also on the guest list.

Police say the younger Bates shot and killed Jones at the cookout.

"They didn't even know each other," Strong said of Bates and Jones. "It just happened so fast. We were just together. Partying and having a good time."

Strong said Bates was intoxicated and upset.

"Me and him were arguing and I told him to just go and leave with his daddy," she said. "I don't want to do this on my day. So we were just arguing and shoving."

"It was like 'BOW, BOW!' I'm like 'what the world.' Everybody started running," said witness Krishna Bobbitt.

Strong said the father and son left after the shooting.

Henderson police arrested them a short time later. They are both charged with murder.
