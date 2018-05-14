FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: Little boy pees during mom's marriage proposal

This is one marriage proposal that was simply meant to "pee!" (WLS)

BAY CITY, Michigan --
This marriage proposal was simply meant to "pee"!

Kevin Przytula's proposal to his girlfriend Allyssa Anter was adorably interrupted as her son decided to go to the bathroom in the middle of the intimate moment in Bay City, Mich., in early May.

Przytula and Anter had apparently been working on potty training with Owen, who stole the show as the couple became engaged.

"He pees outside at home sometimes in the yard, and we went and got ice cream the other day and he did it in the parking lot there," Anter said.
