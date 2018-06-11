Drake and Migos add third Houston show

Drake is adding a third Houston show on his 'Aubrey and the Three Migos' tour.The rapper will be joined by hip-hop trio Migos for the national tour, which kicks off in July in Salt Lake City.In addition to their stops at the Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30, Drake and Migos will also be performing in Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 2.The third Houston date is among the 11 added shows coming to North American cities this summer and fall.The tour announcement follows the release of Drake's hit singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What," leading up to his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.American Express card members can get tickets for the newly added dates beginning Tuesday, June 12 at noon through Thursday, June 14 at 10 p.m.Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public Friday, June 15 at, most Houston area Randall's stores or by phone at 1-866-4-HOUTIX.Tickets for the previous dates went on sale in May.