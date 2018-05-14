Knife attack leaves trail of blood on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A trail of blood was left on the popular Hollywood Walk of Fame after a vicious knife attack sparked by an argument between a homeless man and a gift shop employee. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A trail of blood was left on the popular Hollywood Walk of Fame after a vicious knife attack sparked by an argument between a homeless man and a gift shop employee.

According to Los Angeles police, the stabbing occurred at about 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue. A transient in a wheelchair got into a verbal dispute with the gift shop worker for an unknown reason, and the homeless man cut the victim in the arm with a knife, leaving a "pretty severe wound."

The unidentified victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. After undergoing surgery, the employee was listed in stable condition.

A witness who was leading a bicycle tour group through Hollywood at the time said it was a horrifying scene.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was taken into custody around the corner from the crime scene, police said. He was booked for attempted murder.

"It was very scary. It looked like a massacre, like a movie," said Scott Deangelis. "I knew, because the cops were around, it was serious, but it literally looked like a movie. I'd never seen so much blood in my life."

Several people in the area said they think more needs to be done to keep tourists and residents safe.
